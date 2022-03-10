Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Hold

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $599.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Broadcom is riding on continued strength across both Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software verticals. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, Semiconductor revenues benefited from higher demand for wireless solutions and continued momentum in networking and broadband solutions. Networking was driven by routing from service providers in the expansion of 5G networks for backhaul, metro, and call, as well as major share gains in ethernet network interface controllers within data centers. Synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business aided results. Further, an upbeat first quarter guidance on strong uptick in broadband, networking and wireless revenues is encouraging. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing competition along with high debt levels are persistent overhangs.”

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

AVGO stock opened at $597.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.