Insider Selling: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Sells 475,000 Shares of Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

NYSE:CPE opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.12.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,366 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 35,539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 223,904 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

