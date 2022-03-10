Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.45

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 833322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

