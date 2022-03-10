Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.50

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.50 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.53), with a volume of 226879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £668.25 million and a PE ratio of 6.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Seplat Petroleum Development’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

