Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $20.57. Bumble shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 164,458 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Get Bumble alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bumble by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bumble by 423.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 215,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bumble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bumble by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.