Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $190.50

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 190.50 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 192.22 ($2.52), with a volume of 726108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.80 ($2.62).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 300.38.

Get Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust alerts:

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:USA)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.