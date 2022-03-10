PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $183.60

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 183.60 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 184.60 ($2.42), with a volume of 263661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.80 ($2.60).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on PureTech Health from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 580 ($7.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 258.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £523.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.55.

In other PureTech Health news, insider Bharatt Chowrira acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($66,823.90).

About PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.