Recon Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,545 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,194% compared to the average daily volume of 274 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCON opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.39. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Recon Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

