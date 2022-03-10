Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 731,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NASDAQ:STRR opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.37. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.
Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Equity (STRR)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.