Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 731,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:STRR opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.37. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Star Equity news, Director John W. Gildea purchased 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,766.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,112,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,788,400 shares of company stock worth $3,808,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.