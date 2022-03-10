Mondi (LON:MNDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,233.50

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,233.50 ($16.16) and last traded at GBX 1,309 ($17.15), with a volume of 2886022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,347.50 ($17.66).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,133 ($27.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,792.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,833.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.45 ($0.49) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. Mondi’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

