Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Update

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Tapinator stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Tapinator has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65.

Get Tapinator alerts:

About Tapinator (Get Rating)

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.