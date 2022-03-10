Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Short Interest Update

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 678,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

In other news, Director Allen Hugli purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTVE opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 2.44. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $17.31.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 0.42%. Analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

