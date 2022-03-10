Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after buying an additional 1,914,797 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,334,000 after buying an additional 389,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 564,850 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

