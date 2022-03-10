Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $324.00

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 324 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.25), with a volume of 3968316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.76).

The stock has a market capitalization of £905.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 225.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

