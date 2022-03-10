EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $174.59

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $174.59 and last traded at $174.80, with a volume of 2702110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.52.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.70.

The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

