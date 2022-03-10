Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.36

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 2027703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.
Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
