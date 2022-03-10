Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.36

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 2027703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 773,166 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 85,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 730,425 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 940,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 150,237 shares during the period.

Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.