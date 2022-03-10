Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 505,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 770,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Wejo Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54.
A number of analysts have weighed in on WEJO shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
About Wejo Group (Get Rating)
Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wejo Group (WEJO)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.