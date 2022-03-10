Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 505,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 770,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Wejo Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEJO shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wejo Group (Get Rating)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

