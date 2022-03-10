ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $68.51, with a volume of 3256372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.42.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

About ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

