Short Interest in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Increases By 25.3%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Research Solutions by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,360,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 264,749 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 168,215 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Research Solutions by 67.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

RSSS opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 million, a PE ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.48. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Research Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

