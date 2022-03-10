Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.63

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.63 and last traded at $99.39, with a volume of 11330920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

