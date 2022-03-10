Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 319,850 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 872% compared to the typical volume of 32,916 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Camber Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,225,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Camber Energy by 470.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,043,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 2,510,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camber Energy by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,639,853 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camber Energy by 2,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,665,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,610,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEI opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

