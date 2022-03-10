Compass Point Increases Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target to $41.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Compass Point from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 269.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SDIG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,936,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,748,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

