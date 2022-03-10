Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company posted fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were hurt by the combined effect of lower government pandemic relief, inflation and supply-chain hurdles hurting the company’s target customers’ ability to afford durable goods. Management expects inflation and supply-chain hurdles to persist in the foreseeable future, which is likely to result in year-over-year declines in revenues and earnings for 2022 on a pro forma basis. Adjusted earnings per share are envisioned in the band of $4.50-$5.00, indicating a decline from $5.57 earned last year. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share are envisioned in the band of 65-80 cents, down from $1.32 earned last quarter.”

RCII has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $27.82 on Monday. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 54,067 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

