Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) to “Buy”

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRMR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of TRMR opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

