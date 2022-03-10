Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

