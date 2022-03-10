Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MJDLF stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.