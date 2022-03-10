Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MJDLF stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.35.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Major Drilling Group International (MJDLF)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.