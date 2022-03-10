Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVBG. Northland Securities lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.85. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

