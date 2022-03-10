StockNews.com Upgrades Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) to “Buy”

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Carter’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after buying an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after buying an additional 613,663 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $48,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $42,128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 183.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 285,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

