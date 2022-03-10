StockNews.com Upgrades Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Strong-Buy

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OFIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

OFIX opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,854,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,513,000 after acquiring an additional 155,154 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,644,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

