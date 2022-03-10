StockNews.com Upgrades Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Strong-Buy

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OFIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.
OFIX opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,854,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,513,000 after acquiring an additional 155,154 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,644,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
