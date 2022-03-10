Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.