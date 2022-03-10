Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $21.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 160.61%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 227,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 178,791 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,450,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

