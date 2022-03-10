Cowen Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $230.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.05.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $178.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.85 and a 200-day moving average of $210.63. The stock has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

