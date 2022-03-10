Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.18.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $120.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.67 and a 200 day moving average of $118.27. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $191,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 624,075 shares of company stock worth $76,568,269. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

