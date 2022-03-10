Short Interest in DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Expands By 25.6%

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCGO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $6,545,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $7,013,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

