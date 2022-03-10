Contrasting Global-e Online (GLBE) & Its Peers

Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE – Get Rating) is one of 394 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Global-e Online to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global-e Online and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global-e Online
|0
|0
|9
|0
|3.00
|Global-e Online Competitors
|2655
|13171
|24293
|666
|2.56
Institutional & Insider Ownership
56.9% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Global-e Online and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global-e Online
|$245.27 million
|-$74.93 million
|-49.01
|Global-e Online Competitors
|$1.81 billion
|$317.82 million
|8.17
Global-e Online’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Global-e Online and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global-e Online
|-30.55%
|0.75%
|0.60%
|Global-e Online Competitors
|-120.78%
|-57.20%
|-5.77%
About Global-e Online (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
