Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Expands By 25.7%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $12,844,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 127.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $647.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FULC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

