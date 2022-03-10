Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will post $170.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.10 million and the highest is $170.90 million. Five9 reported sales of $137.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $755.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.60 million to $757.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $935.44 million, with estimates ranging from $908.86 million to $972.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,622,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $94.43 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.