Royal Bank of Canada Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $10.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0392 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

