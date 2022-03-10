Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BASFY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($67.39) to €64.00 ($69.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Basf from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.50 ($83.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($78.26) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($85.87) to €76.00 ($82.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of BASFY opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

