Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to “Buy”

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.59) price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 775.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 240,521 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (SAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.