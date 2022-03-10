Sempra Energy to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sempra Energy in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $152.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $155.23.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

