Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of PSTX opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

