Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.