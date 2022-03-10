Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$210.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.47% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$222.18.
CJT stock opened at C$149.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$144.14 and a 1 year high of C$214.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$174.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$183.31.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
