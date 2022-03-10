Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$210.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$222.18.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT stock opened at C$149.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$144.14 and a 1 year high of C$214.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$174.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$183.31.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.