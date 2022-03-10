Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to “Hold”

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.23.

ECIFY stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

