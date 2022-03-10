TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $633.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $637.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,267,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

