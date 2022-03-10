StockNews.com Downgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Buy

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
NYSE EGY opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $406.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81.
About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
