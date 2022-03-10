StockNews.com Downgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Buy

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

NYSE EGY opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $406.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,243,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 60,082 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,151,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,054 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,439,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.