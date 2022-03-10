Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

