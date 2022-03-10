Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESVIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESVIF opened at $2.23 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.