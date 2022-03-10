BMO Capital Markets Trims Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Target Price to C$24.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCPUF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of RCPUF stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. Recipe Unlimited has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

