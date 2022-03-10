Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) to Hold

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($23.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,600.00.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

